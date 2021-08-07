AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $333,000 in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 13.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 2,294.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,190 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 1st quarter worth $351,000. Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in iHeartMedia by 17.0% during the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,581,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,995,000 after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the first quarter worth $10,512,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $21.98 on Friday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.43.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $706.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.00 million. On average, analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

IHRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

