AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 37.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855,182 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth $83,531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,949,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,119 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Genpact by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,669,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,569,000 after purchasing an additional 989,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter worth $39,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $50.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.99.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,921,106.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on G shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

