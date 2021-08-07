Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter worth $317,000. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter worth $1,025,000.

EFAD opened at $47.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.67. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $40.40.

