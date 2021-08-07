Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 8,998 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in City Office REIT by 8.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIO. B. Riley lifted their target price on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

CIO stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $575.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $13.47.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 32.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO).

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.