Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank lowered CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, cut their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CVR Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

CVR Energy Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.