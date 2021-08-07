Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the first quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 45.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 1,685.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVTC opened at $45.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.67. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.30 and a 12-month high of $46.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.99.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 53.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVTC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

