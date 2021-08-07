Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 18,280 First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $108,000.

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $48.81 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $49.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.02.

