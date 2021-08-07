Apron Network Price Reaches $0.11 (APN)

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded 39.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 6th. During the last seven days, Apron Network has traded up 84.1% against the US dollar. Apron Network has a market capitalization of $10.19 million and $8.22 million worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apron Network coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00055877 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00016110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $370.81 or 0.00862791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00096520 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00042531 BTC.

Apron Network Profile

Apron Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Buying and Selling Apron Network

