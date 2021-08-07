Apria (NYSE:APR) Releases Earnings Results

Apria (NYSE:APR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apria updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE APR traded up $1.83 on Friday, hitting $32.18. 451,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,808. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.30. Apria has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.69.

A number of brokerages have commented on APR. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. started coverage on Apria in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

In other Apria news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $131,341,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

