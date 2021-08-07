Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

AIT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.43.

AIT stock opened at $87.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $52.25 and a fifty-two week high of $107.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $48,869,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth $3,415,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

