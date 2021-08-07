Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,077 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,361 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 11.7% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 141.5% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 324.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 687,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.5% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.09. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

