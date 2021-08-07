Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.20)-($0.17) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company issued revenue guidance of $90.5-91.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.00 million.Appian also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.650 EPS.

APPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Appian from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.67.

Appian stock opened at $103.39 on Friday. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $48.02 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.78 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.63.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Appian news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

