Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%.

Shares of APPN opened at $103.39 on Friday. Appian has a 1 year low of $48.02 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.78 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.63.

Get Appian alerts:

In related news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,830,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APPN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.