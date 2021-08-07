AppCoins Hits One Day Trading Volume of $649,654.00 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. AppCoins has a total market cap of $19.79 million and approximately $649,654.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. One AppCoins coin can currently be bought for about $0.0808 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00056560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00016183 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.18 or 0.00893477 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00099950 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00042370 BTC.

AppCoins Coin Profile

AppCoins (APPC) is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,897,155 coins and its circulating supply is 244,897,154 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars.

