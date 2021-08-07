Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 9,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 35,996 shares.The stock last traded at $9.69 and had previously closed at $9.70.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77.

Get Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 145,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in December 2020.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.