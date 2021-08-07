Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.03 Million

Equities analysts expect that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will report sales of $52.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.62 million. Apollo Investment posted sales of $54.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year sales of $209.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $207.99 million to $210.21 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $218.18 million, with estimates ranging from $215.96 million to $220.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Friday, June 18th. boosted their price objective on Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

AINV traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $13.78. 276,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,805. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01. The company has a market capitalization of $897.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINV. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $3,946,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Apollo Investment by 16.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,121,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 156,629 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Investment in the second quarter worth $923,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Apollo Investment by 50.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 65,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apollo Investment by 101.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 118,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 59,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

