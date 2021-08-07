Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share (NASDAQ:APEN)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Apollo Endosurgery in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

APEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:APEN opened at $8.66 on Thursday. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.57 million, a PE ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.12.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 207.27%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 2nd quarter worth $1,739,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter worth about $82,000. CPMG Inc grew its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CPMG Inc now owns 3,169,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 60,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 20,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Pacitti sold 18,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $128,757.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,635.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

