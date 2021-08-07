APIX (APIX) Price Up 109.2% This Week

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last seven days, APIX has traded up 109.2% against the US dollar. APIX has a market capitalization of $6.73 million and $7.67 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0558 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00055403 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $379.66 or 0.00861629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00100094 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00041067 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX (APIX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

