API3 Price Up 15.7% Over Last Week (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 18.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One API3 coin can currently be bought for about $4.78 or 0.00010976 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a total market cap of $66.16 million and $17.24 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, API3 has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00056039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00016117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $383.27 or 0.00880560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00100312 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00041498 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official website is api3.org . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

