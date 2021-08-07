Anthony Webster Sells 66,861 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Anthony Webster sold 66,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $2,340,803.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE AQUA opened at $36.11 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.82.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AQUA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2,762.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.