Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $9,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 141.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem stock traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $379.45. 765,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,928. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $92.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $385.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upped their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.67.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

