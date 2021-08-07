Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

NASDAQ:ATRS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.10. 854,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,250. The company has a market capitalization of $692.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.49. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATRS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antares Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.96.

In related news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,905.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.