Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%.

ANIK stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.47. The stock had a trading volume of 68,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,838. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.79. Anika Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37. The company has a market capitalization of $582.40 million, a PE ratio of -21.41, a PEG ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANIK shares. UBS Group began coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

