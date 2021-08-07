Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Angi Inc. offer repairing and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping. The company category-transforming products through brands such as HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’s List(R), Handy and Fixd Repair, HomeStars, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Instapro, Travaux and Werkspot. Angi Inc., formerly known as ANGI Homeservices Inc., is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Angi alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Angi in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Angi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.54.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Angi has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,121.00 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.92.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Angi will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 351,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Angi (ANGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.