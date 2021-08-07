Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Angi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.54.

Shares of Angi stock opened at $11.21 on Thursday. Angi has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1,121.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Angi will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Angi during the first quarter worth $128,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Angi during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 292.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

