Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Andritz from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Andritz presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Andritz stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.66. Andritz has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.26.

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

