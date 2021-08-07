Analyzing WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) & FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK)

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) and FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) are both finance and insurance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund and FS KKR Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FS KKR Capital $639.00 million 4.16 -$405.00 million $2.75 7.81

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FS KKR Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.5% of FS KKR Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of FS KKR Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund and FS KKR Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund N/A N/A N/A FS KKR Capital 81.34% 10.53% 4.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund and FS KKR Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A FS KKR Capital 2 3 2 0 2.00

FS KKR Capital has a consensus target price of $18.80, indicating a potential downside of 12.48%. Given FS KKR Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FS KKR Capital is more favorable than WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund.

Summary

FS KKR Capital beats WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded by Michael Craig Forman on December 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

