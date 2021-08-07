Analyzing Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) & Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC)

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) and Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Midwest Energy Emissions and Autoscope Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midwest Energy Emissions $8.16 million 9.32 -$5.83 million ($0.07) -12.17 Autoscope Technologies $13.17 million 2.76 $1.06 million N/A N/A

Autoscope Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Midwest Energy Emissions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Midwest Energy Emissions and Autoscope Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midwest Energy Emissions 0 1 0 0 2.00 Autoscope Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Midwest Energy Emissions and Autoscope Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midwest Energy Emissions -44.39% N/A -60.76% Autoscope Technologies 17.74% 12.02% 11.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Autoscope Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Midwest Energy Emissions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of Autoscope Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Midwest Energy Emissions has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autoscope Technologies has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Autoscope Technologies beats Midwest Energy Emissions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

About Autoscope Technologies

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

