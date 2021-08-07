Analyzing HempAmericana (OTCMKTS:HMPQ) and Amcor (NYSE:AMCR)

HempAmericana (OTCMKTS:HMPQ) and Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for HempAmericana and Amcor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HempAmericana 0 0 0 0 N/A Amcor 1 5 3 0 2.22

Amcor has a consensus target price of $12.48, suggesting a potential upside of 6.35%. Given Amcor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amcor is more favorable than HempAmericana.

Profitability

This table compares HempAmericana and Amcor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HempAmericana N/A N/A N/A Amcor 6.88% 20.36% 5.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.5% of Amcor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Amcor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

HempAmericana has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amcor has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HempAmericana and Amcor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HempAmericana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amcor $12.47 billion 1.47 $612.20 million $0.64 18.33

Amcor has higher revenue and earnings than HempAmericana.

Summary

Amcor beats HempAmericana on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

HempAmericana Company Profile

HempAmericana, Inc. is a development stage company, which focuses on research, development and sells products made of industrial hemp. Its products include rolling thunder smoking paper, and CBD oil. The company’s brand includes Weed Got Oil. HempAmericana was founded on February 10, 2014 and is headquarter red in New York, NY.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures. The company is headquartered in ZÃ¼rich, Switzerland.

