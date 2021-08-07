Analyzing First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) and Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST)

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) and Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for First Community Bankshares and Renasant, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Renasant 0 5 0 0 2.00

First Community Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.31%. Renasant has a consensus target price of $34.20, indicating a potential downside of 4.87%. Given Renasant’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Renasant is more favorable than First Community Bankshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.7% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Renasant shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Renasant shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

First Community Bankshares has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renasant has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Community Bankshares and Renasant’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community Bankshares $143.87 million 3.85 $35.93 million $2.08 15.18 Renasant $733.66 million 2.76 $83.65 million $1.93 18.63

Renasant has higher revenue and earnings than First Community Bankshares. First Community Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Renasant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Community Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Renasant pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Community Bankshares pays out 48.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Renasant pays out 45.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Community Bankshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Renasant has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares First Community Bankshares and Renasant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community Bankshares 33.64% 11.27% 1.58% Renasant 21.40% 7.36% 1.04%

Summary

First Community Bankshares beats Renasant on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services. The company also provides wealth management services, including trust management, estate administration, and investment advisory services; and investment management services. It serves individuals and businesses across various industries, such as education, government, and health services; coal mining and gas extraction; retail trade; construction; manufacturing; tourism; and transportation. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 50 branches, including 18 branches in West Virginia, 23 branches in Virginia, 7 branches in North Carolina, 2 branches in Tennessee. First Community Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. The Insurance segment includes full service insurance agency offering lines of commercial and personal insurance. The Wealth Management segment provides fiduciary services and administer qualified retirement plans, profit sharing and other employee benefit plans, personal trusts and estates. The Other segment consists of the operations of the holding company and other eliminations. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tupelo, MS.

