Analyzing Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) & Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) and Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Elevation Oncology and Sutro Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elevation Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sutro Biopharma 0 0 5 0 3.00

Elevation Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $20.78, indicating a potential upside of 134.75%. Sutro Biopharma has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.68%. Given Elevation Oncology’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Elevation Oncology is more favorable than Sutro Biopharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.2% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Elevation Oncology and Sutro Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elevation Oncology N/A N/A N/A Sutro Biopharma -85.39% -40.67% -33.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elevation Oncology and Sutro Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elevation Oncology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sutro Biopharma $42.72 million 19.93 -$32.13 million ($2.00) -9.23

Elevation Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sutro Biopharma.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. It has collaboration and license agreements with Merck Collaboration to develop research programs focusing on cytokine derivatives for cancer and autoimmune disorders; and Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

