Analysts Set The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Target Price at $52.00

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.
GBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.
In other news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $84,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,783.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Furman bought 69,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.05 per share, with a total value of $3,004,158.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE:GBX traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.57. 166,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,450. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.05. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,361.36, a PEG ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.55. The Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.91.
The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $450.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.43%.
The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile
Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.
