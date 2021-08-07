Analysts Set The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Target Price at $52.00

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

GBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get The Greenbrier Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $84,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,783.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Furman bought 69,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.05 per share, with a total value of $3,004,158.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,547,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,509,000 after acquiring an additional 806,533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,737,000 after acquiring an additional 37,597 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,720,000 after acquiring an additional 72,749 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 492,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after acquiring an additional 107,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GBX traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.57. 166,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,450. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.05. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,361.36, a PEG ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.55. The Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $450.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.43%.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.