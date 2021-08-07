Analysts Set Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Price Target at $29.97

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.97.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TECK shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.53. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $26.72.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,310,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,149,000 after purchasing an additional 156,695 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 10.1% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,902,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,566,000 after buying an additional 723,227 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $146,029,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Teck Resources by 788.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,706,000 after buying an additional 5,538,688 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $105,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

