Analysts Set Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Price Target at C$53.76

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$54.39.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SJ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC cut their price target on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Stella-Jones from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Stella-Jones stock opened at C$42.66 on Wednesday. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of C$41.89 and a 52 week high of C$54.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.84. The firm has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.20.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

