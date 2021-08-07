Analysts Set Expectations for IPG Photonics Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IPG Photonics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.40.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $181.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.19. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $149.51 and a twelve month high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 8.95.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total transaction of $2,513,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,971,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,601,524.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,856 shares of company stock worth $7,673,214. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.