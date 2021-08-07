Analysts Set Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) PT at $150.00

Shares of Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EMNSF shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Elementis from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

OTCMKTS EMNSF opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.06. Elementis has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $2.15.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

