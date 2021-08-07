Analysts Set DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Target Price at $38.50

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DV. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

NYSE DV traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $34.15. 116,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,709. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.41. The company has a quick ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 11.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,640,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,137,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,909,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,148,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.