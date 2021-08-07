Analysts Offer Predictions for Sony Group Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SONY)

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sony Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now anticipates that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sony Group’s FY2023 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sony Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE SONY opened at $102.62 on Friday. Sony Group has a 52 week low of $72.45 and a 52 week high of $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.16. The stock has a market cap of $125.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

