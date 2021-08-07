Analysts Offer Predictions for Curis, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Curis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Curis’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Curis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

CRIS opened at $6.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $635.68 million, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.89. Curis has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative net margin of 334.50% and a negative return on equity of 45.88%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

