Analysts Expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $562.23 Million

Brokerages expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to post $562.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $569.10 million and the lowest is $552.00 million. Splunk reported sales of $491.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year sales of $2.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. decreased their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Splunk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total value of $48,754.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $211,587.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,318 shares of company stock worth $1,277,372 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter worth $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Splunk by 1,668.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK stock traded down $1.85 on Monday, hitting $144.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.86. Splunk has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

