Analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to post $5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.56. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted earnings of $1.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 209.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year earnings of $18.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.40 to $20.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.98 to $16.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.14.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter worth $140,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,940,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RS stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,597. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $99.98 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 4.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

