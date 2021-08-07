Analysts Expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will post sales of $1.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Ingersoll Rand reported sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year sales of $5.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%.

IR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.69.

NYSE:IR traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $49.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,559,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,938. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.35. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $52.12.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

