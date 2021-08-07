Analysts Anticipate PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) to post $73.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full-year sales of $322.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $320.40 million to $324.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $434.30 million, with estimates ranging from $434.20 million to $434.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PLAYSTUDIOS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MYPS. Oppenheimer began coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MYPS opened at $5.70 on Friday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

