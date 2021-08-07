Analysts Anticipate CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $411.73 Million

Brokerages predict that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will announce $411.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $370.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $487.80 million. CNX Resources posted sales of $66.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 523.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CNX Resources.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.31%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNX. Bank of America cut CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.40. CNX Resources has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 27,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNX Resources (CNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.