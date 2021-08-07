AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.150-$9.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AmerisourceBergen also updated its FY21 guidance to $9.15-9.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,073. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

ABC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.60.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $1,504,165.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,485,994.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $2,460,414.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,704,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,341 shares of company stock worth $10,768,506. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

