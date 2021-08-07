Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 165,406 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 165,406 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of Sensata Technologies worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,527,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,460,000 after buying an additional 13,972 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,107,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,393,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $544,343,000 after buying an additional 771,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 30.2% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $567,532.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,670. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $58.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

