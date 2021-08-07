Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,983 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Enova International worth $6,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enova International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 729,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,894,000 after purchasing an additional 42,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,071,000 after acquiring an additional 30,571 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 339.7% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 278,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after acquiring an additional 215,412 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 262,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 73,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter valued at $8,870,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENVA. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

ENVA opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 9.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.00. Enova International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.78.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. Enova International had a net margin of 48.41% and a return on equity of 36.35%. Analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 4,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $150,018.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,364 shares in the company, valued at $17,089,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $52,209.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 87,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,433.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,749 shares of company stock valued at $552,223. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

