Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 175,818 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 165.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,818 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 3,192.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 394.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Change Healthcare by 109.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHNG stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $867.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Change Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

