Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 90.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,973 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.74% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $6,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.11. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $27.30.

