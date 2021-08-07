Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $6.06 Million Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 530,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,362 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,445,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,527 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,421,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,648,000 after purchasing an additional 466,666 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after acquiring an additional 160,906 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after acquiring an additional 86,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at $11,244,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OII. TheStreet raised Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Shares of OII stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 3.56. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

